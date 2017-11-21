“33” Export, Nigeria’s No. 1 Friendship Beer from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc., has won the Digital/Social Media Marketing Award at the ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence at the Muson Centre Onikan Lagos on Saturday, 11 November, 2017.

The award is in recognition of the ‘City of Friends’ campaign, a 72-hour friendship experience held by the brand in celebration of the World Friendship Day with consumers all over the country.

Speaking shortly after the event, the “33” Export Brand Manager, Mfon Bassey, stated that the award was dedicated to the whole team who worked tirelessly on the “City of Friends” campaign, and lovers of the brand.

“We are absolutely delighted with the award. As a brand that recognises the importance of friendship to our consumers, we understand the place of digital tools in brand communication, and so we have ensured that in order to consistently provide the best experience for lovers of “33” Export”, there is a need for consistent consumer engagement and interaction”, said.

The ADVAN awards is aimed at acknowledging and celebrating campaigns, brands and marketing professionals in Nigeria.

