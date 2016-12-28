We must fulfill our contract with the people, says Ambode

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday urged political office holders to strive to fulfill contracts made with citizens during electioneering campaigns so as not displease God.

Ambode made the call in his keynote address at the 10th Annual Hijrah Lecture organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lecture titled: “The Race for Paradise” had in attendance hundreds of Muslim faithful, members of the Assembly, and government functionaries.

The governor, who noted that the people could have elected other people to represent them, said it was a privilege to be chosen to lead.

“There is no better time to give back to those who are in need than now, and to fulfill the contract made between ourselves and our maker.

“We must fulfill the contract we made with the people before they elected us. They could have elected other people, but put us there.

“We must always put the interest of the people first. We should be very selfless. There should be that selflessness in our practice of religion and in our offices,” the governor said.

Ambode urged residents to be good and just in all their dealings as people on the race to paradise.

The governor described the lecture delivered by Prof. Abdulhafiz Oladosu on the subject as fundamental and fruitful, and commended the leadership of the House for organising it.

Ambode said that the lecture was apt, coming barely two weeks after the state had an inter-religion parley.

He congratulated Muslim faithful on the celebration of the Islamic New Year, 1438.

In his opening speech, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, urged Muslim faithful to adhere to the six articles of faith in Islam to enter Paradise.

Obasa listed the six articles as belief in Allah, Messengers, Scriptures, Angels, Destiny and the Last Day.

Earlier, Oladosu, the Guest Lecturer, said the choice of the subject showed that the leadership of the House believed in life after death.

“The choice of this topic and talking about paradise is not only to please Allah but also to please people who elected you into offices.

“Paradise means a place of peace, comfort, prosperity; a land of luxury and fulfilment. Paradise is the holiest place.

“Paradise we are talking about is the one lost by Prophet Adam and Eve.It is a race of the fittest. Race to paradise is a race that is timed.

“We are all here for shopping, but what type of shopping are we doing?” he asked.

Oladosu, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, commended the governor for being selfless in his service to residents of the state and humanity in general.

Also speaking, Shaykh Al-Imam Daud AbdulMojeed (Alfa Nla) who delivered the second lecture on “Child Training for Paradise” said that parents remain the first teachers of any child.

AbdulMojeed urged parents not to abandon their children in their struggle for money, position and fame.

According to him, failure to tutor children in the way of Allah will affect the family, the society and the nation.

