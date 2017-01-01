Expert urges youths to acquire entrepreneurial skills

A Management Consultant, Mr Amuche Brian-Okoro, has urged Nigerian youths to acquire entrepreneurial skills to enable them overcome the prevailing economic recession.

Brain-Okoro gave the advice in his Umuokoroezike Umunam Atta country home in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo in an interaction with newsmen on Sunday.

He said in spite of attending higher institutions where people acquired degrees and certificates, it was equally imperative for Nigerian youths to get additional knowledge in entrepreneurial skills.

Brain-Okoro, an Abuja-based entrepreneurial development expert added that Nigeria with its high youth population had the potential to become world economic power if the youth could embrace entrepreneurial skills.

“Many Nigerian youths should try to live above board in entrepreneurial skills by exploring skills that will not only make them eke a living, but become employers of labour.”

He said the current economic situation was biting hard but there were a lot of opportunities in agriculture, SMEs and other sectors, saying resourceful persons could rake in million of Naira by looking into these sectors.

Brain-Okoro called on youths to enroll into short time skill acquisition training to further expand their frontiers of knowledge.

“I have often advised our youths that self-reliant is a path to follow for anyone wishing to enjoy the best things of life.

“It is totally wrong for one dreaming to enjoy luxury lifestyle not too long after graduation to think that such aspiration could be met through paid job’’, Brain-Okoro noted.

He said that with the vast arable land, natural resources’, in addition to the country’s huge population, one is capable of thinking out of the box could make significant improvement.

“The Asian tigers grew out of small scale industries, and we can replicate that feat if small scale industries ventures could be supported by government and corporate bodies,” he said.

He advised youths to shun restiveness and embrace good behaviours to enhance the security of the country.

“Investigations have shown that it is easier to grow business in suburbs than in cosmopolitan cities, both our community leaders and those seeking to establish businesses should embrace peace’’, Brain-Okoro said.(NAN)

