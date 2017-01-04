 British Airways to stage 48-hour strike from Jan. 10

British Airways to stage 48-hour strike from Jan. 10

British Airways

Cabin crew at British Airways plan to hold a 48-hour strike from Jan. 10 in an ongoing pay dispute, the Press Association said on Tuesday, citing the Unite Trade Union.

The walkout comes after Unite members voted by 7 to 1 to reject a pay offer from the airline, the report said.

Crew called off strikes planned for Christmas Day and Boxing Day to allow for talks at the British conciliation service Acas.

“British Airways is needlessly provoking strike action by refusing to extend the mandate of the strike ballot and allow meaningful talks to take place,’’ Unite official Oliver Richardson said.

The strike action is being taken by so-called “mixed fleet’’ cabin crew who joined the company since 2010.

Unite says they are unfairly paid less than their colleagues.

“Instead of listening to why its ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew rejected the offer negotiated at Acas, British Airways has sought instead to try and bully a workforce of young men and women who are trying to eke out a living on poverty pay,’’ Richardson said. (dpa/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar