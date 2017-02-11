350 Borno Imams Hold Special Prayer Summit For Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

Special prayers have been organised by imams in about 350 Jumma’at mosques in Borno State on Friday to wish President Muhammadu Buhari speedy recovery.

The prayers, which were conducted at the behest of the Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, were in appreciation of President Buhari’s commitment to the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, which resulted in the liberation of many communities and the return of relative peace to the state.

Although, there are 542 Jumma’at mosques in the state, only about 350 of them were estimated to be operating as residents of some highly populated towns like Bama had yet to fully return home from internally displaced persons’ camps.

The prayers were based on a request conveyed by the Chief Imam of Borno State, Imam Ibrahim Ahmed, to all Imams of functional Jumma’at mosques.

The Chief Imam mobilised fellow Muslim clerics for prayers following letters addressed to him by Governor Shettima. A similar letter was also sent to the Borno State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop William Naga.

The state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Mustapha Fannarambe, signed the two letters, titled, “Request for intensification of prayers for the complete recovery of Mr. President.”

William Naga, chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno, also got a copy of the letter titled, ‘Request for Intensification of prayers for the complete recovery of Mr President’.

“Last night, Governor Kashim Shettima directed me to write and sign letters requesting the Chief Imam and the CAN to kindly request Imams of all Jumma’at mosques and leading pastors in all churches across Borno state to lead Muslim and Christian worshipers today (Friday) and coming Sunday, to intensify prayers for the quick and full recovery of our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari,” read the letter signed by Mustapha Fannarambe, Borno commissioner for religious affair.

“We believe any good Nigerian living in Borno is already praying for the president, this is why we requested for the prayers to be intensified.”

He said prayers were also offered in IDPs camps where juma’at services take place.

“The prayers started today with Jumma’at mosques and we have monitored some here in Maiduguri and Jere and I was informed there were similar prayers in other Jumma’at mosques in Biu, Bayo, Shani, Kwaya-Kusar were residents were never internally displaced and places like Gwoza, Konduga, Monguno, Damboa, Dikwa, Askira, Kaga and many other parts of the state,” Fannarambe said in a statement.

“Prayers were offered in IDP camps where Jumma’at services take place because all the camps have citizens that include existing Imams of Jumma’at Mosques in different parts of the state affected by the insurgency.

“From our estimation, not less than 350 Jumma’at Mosques are currently functional out of 542 that we have across the state. I actually attended one of the Friday prayers in Maiduguri while Governor Shettima went to Bama with the visiting minister of environment.”

