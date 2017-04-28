 Gov. Bindow vows to pay arrears of LG staff salaries, pensions soon

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has expressed his determination to pay all arrears of local government staff salaries, pensions and gratuities in the state.

Bindow Made the promise on Friday while inspecting the Cartage Hospital in Maiha Local Government area of the state.

He said the arrears were inherited from the previous administration and his administration was working hard to clear them.

He appealed to pensioners and the local government workers to exercise patience as his administration would soon pay the arrears.

 

 

Bindow also said that his administration would continue to execute people oriented projects.

According to him, provision of basic infrastructure like schools and health facilities will benefit the masses.

The governor, however, urged the people to encourage his administration through appreciation, rather than unconstructive criticisms.
Earlier, Dr Fati Abubakar, the state Commissioner for Health, had commended the governor for giving priority to health care delivery in the state.

Abubakar underscored the importance of medical services in every society, stressing that both the rich and the poor needed medical attention.

 

 

She said that the ongoing rehabilitation of hospitals in the state was a demonstration that APC was a people oriented political party. (NAN)

