"Don't Ever Marry A Nigerian Man," Rita Dominic Gets Open Letter From Nollywood Actor - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has been addressed an open letter by controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu after her recent interview in which she opened up on why she’s remained single.

The Nollywood actor who has been in the centre of several controversies took to his social media page to advise the Nigerian actress against marrying a Nigerian man adding that every Nigerian man is the same.

The actor in his letter to the 41-year-old actress wrote:

“A letter to Rita; Please don’t ever get married to a Nigerian man who is not born again oh… Guys in Nigeria are all the same, they can’t be depended on, except for those who are born again Christians and good muslims, my dear, some Nigerian men have special skills in beating women, they can beat another mans daughter for Africa, infact, beating a beautiful woman is their hobby and special talent.👊🏽

You are a good friend, and i take you as my very own sister, please dear, don’t allow all these “yeye” people put pressure on you to getting married oh, marriage has no expiry date, and age is just but numbers…

⏰ At the right time, God will send you a God fearing prince charming who is born again and humble. A man who will never cheat on you or abuse you. Also to all the women waiting on God for a God fearing husband, may the Lord reveal your husband to you before next month.

Please no amount of prayer is too much oh, 🙏🏼say an amen if you have faith that you will be getting married this year.💍 #repost #nollywood #follow #share”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment