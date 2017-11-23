4 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol

No fewer than four ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, that four vessels were waiting to berth with petrol.

It added that 33 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between Nov. 23 and Dec. 23.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, empty container, diesel and aviation fuel,’’ it said.

News Agency of Nigeria

