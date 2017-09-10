Cucumber is actually a fruit although many believed it to be a vegetable. It’s high in beneficial nutrients, as well as certain plant compounds and antioxidants that may help treat and even prevent some conditions.

Also, cucumbers are low in calories and contain a good amount of water and soluble fiber, making them ideal for promoting hydration and aiding in weight loss.

1. Cucumber could CURE erectile dysfunction without causing Viagra-like side effects

It’s easy to disregard it as a simple salad staple, but the humble cucumber could be used as a natural viagra and even treat erectile dysfunction.

Experts claim the vegetable boasts properties which could boost blood flow to the penis.

Erectile dysfunction, also known as impotence, is the inability to get and maintain and erection.

It is a very common condition, particularly in older men – and it is estimated that half of all men between the ages of 40 and 70 will have it to some degree.

The condition can have a range of causes, including narrowing of the blood vessels, a problem usually associated with diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

However Citrulline-rich foods – such as cucumber – can help to ‘improve erectile dysfunction in men suffering from low blood pressure’ as well as helping the body to overcome fatigue and stress.

“Citrulline is converted in the body into another amino acid called arginine, which then converts into nitric oxide.

“Nitric oxide helps the blood vessels to relax, improving blood flow – including to the genitals.

2. Can Cure Cancer

Scientists have discovered other benefits of cucumber that can help overcome the disease called cancer. What secrets contained cucumbers that help in the healing of cancer?

• Bitter sap.

The sap which tastes bitter in cucumber skin turns controlled by two genetic substance called Bi and Bt. Both these substances contain the benefits of treatment, that is currently trying to be identified and replicated by scientists, to be used as medicine.

• Cucurbitacin.

Nine genes were identified to be part of cucurbitacin. This substance is the most effective ingredients in cucumber, be a cure for cancer and diabetes.

• Lignans.

Lignans are the name of the active substance in cucumber. Part of the ligand named pinoresinol, very useful in the effort to treat and inhibit the growth of blood cancer or leukemia cells.

In addition to cancer, diabetes sufferers also recommended eating cucumbers because there is a material called saponins which serve to stimulate the production of insulin. It’s good to keep blood sugar levels do not rise quickly. Although, people with low blood, should limit the intake of cucumber because it can make their blood pressure drop.

3. Cucumber can cure acne

Acne, as well as being unsightly, can also cause pain and discomfort. It can be caused by excess oil produced by sebaceous glands, hormonal changes, stress, unhealthy diet, improper hygiene, pregnancy, etc. Natural herbal remedies are the most effective at treating acne, but especially cucumber. Cucumber proves as a best remedy to minimize acne. Cucumber has a mild flavor and high water content that effectively treats many health and cosmetic problems.

It tightens the skin pores which in turn leave them smaller and less likely to get clogged and It contains many essential vitamins (A, C and E), minerals (calcium, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus) and amino acids that preserve the skin.

The astringent property of cucumber helps to cure the acne and lightens the appearance of acne by reducing redness and pain as well as scars. It also removes dirt, dead skin cells, bacteria, left over make-up and oil on the skin.

4. Cucumber can cure anaemia in pregnancy

cucumber contains a variety of blood components, such as cystine, proline, leucine and other trace elements such as iron, vanadium can effectively improve and prevent all kinds of anemia, arginine can promote wound healing, taurine and niacin and a variety of trace elements, nutrition is rich and balanced and reasonable. It has no peculiar smell, and is very convenient for pregnant women to absorb, is in line with the needs of the ideal model of pregnant women. Besides, the ancient Chinese folk has “sea cucumber nourishing and moistening, nourishing the fetus Tiaojing, midwifery cuinai, can treat the blood loss, wound healing is disease”. At the same time it has a significant effect on postpartum, rapid recovery of physical strength and so on.

