400 Fulani across Nigeria convert to Christianity, 7 ordained as Pastors, Reverends - The Herald Nigeria

More than 400 persons of Fulani ethnicity across the country have converted to Christianity.

Rev. Copper Sebok in charge of COCIN Church Panyam, Plateau State, made the disclosure on Sunday at the end of a 3-day conference organised for all Fulani converts of all denominations nationwide, the Daily Post reports.

He urged the converts to preach the gospel of peace to their kindred in order to reduce the prevailing crises in the country.

Sebok said: “The conference is also a re-union service for all Fulani converts regardless of their denominations and to share experiences and encourage one another in the propagation of the gospel of peace.

“It is a concept of COCIN 43 years ago, and to debunk the notion that Fulani’s are nomadic and can’t be reached with the gospel of Christ.’’

In his sermon, the cleric said that man must have compassion on the unsaved to draw them to Christ for eternal salvation.

He decried the level of crises in Nigeria which usually resulted to loss of lives and property, adding that Nigerians must embrace peace for the progress and development of the nation.

Rev. Hassan Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the converts, expressed gratitude to God for giving them a new lease of life as Christians.

He disclosed that the conference was an eye opener for them to go and proclaim the gospel not only to their kindred but to all nations.

“We have a total of seven Fulani people ordained Reverends beside other Pastors and Evangelists and we are doing our best to enlighten our brothers and sisters about Christianity”.

He thanked the organizers of the conference and appealed to both Christians and Muslim to continue to pray for the peace of the country.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment