41-year-old man arraigned for raping his neighbour - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A 41-year-old man has been arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his neighbour.

Oladapo Ajiniran, an engineer residing at Ayoola Osobajo Street in Lekki, Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Onuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on Nov. 30 at the residence of the accused.

“The accused went to the victim’s room, while she was dressing up. He shut the door, covered the mouth of the 20-year-old woman and raped her,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum. Osunsanmi adjourned the case till January 18 for mention.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment