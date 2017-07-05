Breaking: House of Reps. Summon Jonathan Over Malabu Oil Deal - The Herald Nigeria

A House of Representatives Committee has summoned immediate past President Goodluck to testify in the current investigations into the Malabu Oil deal.

According to the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee probing the alleged corruption, malpractices and breach of process in the award of OPL 245, Razak Atunwa, they would writ Jonathan to appear before them and defend himself.

Linda Ikeji reports that the Committee said if found out the following, after investigations:

(i) Mr Jonathan was the President at the material time the Ministers brokered the deal that led to the allegation of $1bn diversion of funds;

(ii) Mr Jonathan’s name features in the proceedings initiated by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in Italy;

(iii) A U.K. Court Judgment in relation to an application to return part of the money being restrained, castigated the Jonathan Administration as not having acted in the best interest of Nigeria in relation to the ‘deal’;

(iv) The Attorney-General of the Federation at the material time, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has recently instituted proceedings in court wherein he pleads that all his actions were as instructed by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

