Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu May End Up In Regret Like Ojukwu -APC Chieftain - The Herald Nigeria

Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been advised to exercise caution in his agitations for Biafra, or he would end up in regret like Emeka Ojukwu.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Prince Paul Ikonne said this while speaking with journalists in Abuja, Thursday.

According to Paul Ikonne, Nnamdi Kanu is still young, adding that his statement that the Anambra governorship poll would not hold in November, is nothing but a personal opinion.

“That is his personal opinion because there will be an election in Anambra state. Nnamdi Kanu is a young man and I advise him, that Ojukwu started this and regretted, a second one is not necessary,” he said.

Ikonne noted, “That is the stand of every Igbo person. If you say there would be no election in Anambra, then you are calling for a military administrator. So, the call for a boycott of Anambra election is simply a display of ignorance.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment