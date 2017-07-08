I sold ‘pure water’, tin tomato, others before making it - Nigerian producer, Masterkraft - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian beat maker and producer, Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, popularly known as Masterkraft has revealed that he grew up in abject poverty.

The beat maker who has worked with the likes of Banky W, Flavour, and Phyno revealed during a chat with Saturday Beats that he grew up in Ajegunle, Lagos doing menial jobs.

The Nigerian producer who recently worked with American singer, Jason Derulo said: “Growing up in Ajegunle was an experience for me because I was raised in abject poverty.”

He continued: “The only thing that gave me joy was music especially because I was born in a white garment church.

“Playing music in church gave me hope. At a point in my life, I had to hawk; I sold ‘pure water’, tin tomato and also tissue paper, that is just to mention a few. At a time, I had to work as a houseboy just to survive and I did that for about two years.

“Then I complained to my father that I did not like the job and that I wanted to come back home.

“When I got back home, I began to play the piano. That’s when I began to produce music. My childhood was very tough and challenging but I am grateful to God that none of those things hindered my future.”

