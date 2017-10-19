The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has urged the Federal Government not to release another tranche of the Paris Club refund to states until previous disbursements to them was comprehensively audited.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, on Wednesday in Abuja.

It commended the Federal Government for its efforts towards ensuring that payment of workers’ salaries through Paris Club refund and bailout funds to states.

It stated that it was, however, unfortunate and unacceptable that in spite of huge and timely release of the funds, no state had been adjudged to have utilised the funds for its primary purpose.

“To this end, APDA urges the Federal Government not to accede to any request for further release of funds until a comprehensive and extensive audit is carried out to determine the true state of affairs in the states.

“This is important especially in the face of the claims and counter-claims of the state governments and labour unions.”

APDA also requested that all payment of workers’ salaries in the states should be done through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as being used at the federal level.

According to it, IPPIS has recorded astounding success in the timely payment of salaries and identification of ghost workers.

The party said it believed that the streamlining of all public sector workers salaries through the IPPIS would greatly reduce public funds wastage, especially cases of ghost workers be-deviling the public sector. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

