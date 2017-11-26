Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun assured the residents of the state that his remaining 367 days in office would be characterised by more positive developmental strides and progress for the collective benefit of the people in the state.

He gave assurance at Osogbo township stadium during the grand finale of calisthenic competition among teams of schools from all the three senatorial district in the state as part of the activities, commemorating the 7th year anniversary of his administration.

Aregbesola expressed optimism that the indigenes and residents of Osun would witness more positive developments in all spheres of life in the remaining days of his government.

He, however, disclosed that 28,000 students have so far been trained in the calisthenic display, noting that the exercise had improved the health, agility, and mentality of the students.

According to Aregbesola, “we introduced this programme in 2012 and we have so far trained 28,000 students. We are inculcating the spirit of unity, teamwork, hardworking in the lives of the students through calisthenics. We are planning and preparing them for a world beyond.

While lauding the parents of the students for their support, the governor hinted that for the first time, parents supported the programme by willingly buying the costumes for the students, adding that the prizes given to the participants were to develop sporting facilities in their various schools.

