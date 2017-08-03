5 RCCG Members Arrested For Murder Of 19 Year Old Church Member - The Herald Nigeria

Five members of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, RCCG, have been arrested in connection with murder.

The five persons identified as Godwin Ukrakpor, 70, Uche Esegine, 22, Taiwo Omogoroye, 42, Austin Osaikhuwuomwan, 39, and Meshak Owuh, 28, were arrested in connection with the murder of a 19 year old church member, Lucky Chukwuka.

According to court documents, the five arrested persons were arraigned before the Evbuoriaria Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Benin city on Wednesday and have since been remanded in custody pending final decision of the court.

The five accused are facing a two count charge of murder of one of their church member.

The accused persons charged in the case number MEV/251c/17 however pleaded not guilty to the crime of negligently causing the death of the 19 year old boy.

The plea entered by the accused persons was however discarded by the court owing to the gravity of the offence which is punishable under sections 316 and 325 of the criminal code.

The Chief magistrate, Frank Idiake, has ordered that they be detained in prison while declining their bail application and has since referred their case to the State DPP for legal advice.

