Every woman looks forward to conceiving her own child, they say the gift of motherhood is the greatest joy any woman can ever feel. While some women view pregnancy as a burden they must carry, others view the changes that occur in their bodies with awe.

Pregnancy is not so easy, while carrying a child for nine months can be stressful, there are several perks attached that can help relieve the stress. You must have heard that sex during pregnancy should be avoided, bla, bla, bla, truth is sex during pregnancy might just be the best sex you will ever have.

Orgasms during pregnancy is extra amazing and extra fun. Having sex during pregnancy is good for your body, your heart rate, your relationship and believe it or not, it will also facilitate a safe delivery.

Although there are certain conditions that might prevent some pregnant women from having sex, sex during pregnancy is almost divine.

Here are Five Reasons Why Pregnant Women Should Have Sex Regularly.

Your Orgasms Are Out of This World

Some women experience multiple orgasm for the first time during pregnancy. Your sensations are heightened because the genital and pelvic regions are engorged with blood thus intensifying all kinds of stimulation. Orgasms also increases the contractions in the woman’s pelvic floor, which helps to strengthen the muscles she needs for labour and after delivery.

Lowers Blood Pressure

Sex during pregnancy helps to lower blood pressure. Oxytocin, also known as the love hormone released during sex is a good stress reliever. All the built up tension will simply go away and this keeps your blood pressure at a healthy level. Sex makes the woman feel calmer and lowers the risk of heart attack.

Enables Sound Sleep

During pregnancy, women often experience all kinds of discomfort, from back pain to frequent urination, sleeping hours just gets shorter as the fetus grows in the womb. Sex during pregnancy is a good way of getting sound sleep because the woman feels more relaxed after having an orgasm.

Increases Intimacy

The bond between husband and wife remains unbroken when they both have sex during pregnancy. Some live with the myth that women are very abrasive during this period, so they should be avoided.

Truth is during pregnancy, the release of oxytocin which is also referred to as the bonding hormone boosts emotional attachment and makes pregnant women more sympathetic, supportive and trusting. Both partners get closer to each other and this definitely helps their love life.

Reduces Pain

Certain hormones like prolactin, oestrogen and progesterone, which increase blood flow to the pelvic area, including the vagina, increasing lubrication and sensitivity. The increased blood flow to the Vagina can help reduce painful intercourse. Sex during pregnancy will also help ripen the floor of the cervix and this can reduce the pain of delivery.

