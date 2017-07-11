50 Places Where Women Get The Best Sex Revealed - The Herald Nigeria

A new report has revealed the top 50 cities where women get the best sex.

The new study conducted by Lazeeeva, an adult erotica and entertainment app revealed that the top 50 cities are the choice destination of women who seek to be sexually satisfied.

The survey conducted by the company took a closer look at the data gathered to arrive at the cities around the globe which promises the most sexually active women.

The company conducted the survey using its erotica app with more than 450,000 people. It also sourced data regarding contraception and gender equality from the UN and other international organisations and reported participants in the survey to be between the ages of 18 to 70.

Lazeeva in the statement released to the public said: “For women to have good sex, it was determined that they must be sexually satisfied, have access to sex toys, have easy access to contraception and to live in a society with high levels of gender equality. The research formed part of a larger study, the world’s most sexual cities, in which 10 factors in total were researched. Every city in this ranking has been selected for their high standards of living for women.”

The CEO of the company, Tilmann Petersen further added: “At Lazeeva, we know the importance of a healthy, active and safe sex life for women, and living in an environment where an understanding, knowledge, and respect of female sexuality is essential for this.

“We also believe in creating an inclusive and open space for female sexuality in the virtual world, and by opening a dialogue about potential concerns for women we hope to remove some of the taboos in the adult entertainment industry, creating something that all adults can safely enjoy, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.”

The top 50 cities around the globe as revealed by the survey include:

1. London, UK

2. Paris, France

3. Auckland, New Zealand

4. Los Angeles, California, USA

5. Chicago, Illinois, USA

6. Austin, Texas, USA

7. Brussels, Belgium

8. Basel, Switzerland

9. Liverpool, UK

10. Geneva, Switzerland

11. Berlin, Germany

12. San Francisco, California, USA

13. Zurich, Switzerland

14. Glasgow, UK

15. Amsterdam, Netherlands

16. Manchester, UK

17. Hamburg, Germany

18. Seattle, Washington, USA

19. New York City, New York, USA

20. Rotterdam, Netherlands

21. Boston, Massachusetts, USA

22. Melbourne, Australia

23. Ibia Town, Spain

24. Ghent, Belgium

25. Antwerp, Belgium

26. Miami, Florida, USA

27. Edinburgh, UK

28. Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

29. Leeds, UK

30. Cologne, Germany

31. Toronto, Canada

32. Marseille, France

33. Munich, Germany

34. Montreal, Canada

35. Utrecht, Netherlands

36. Calgary, Canada

37. Frankfurt, Germany

38. Helsinki, Finland

39. Portland, Oregon, USA

40. Oslo, Norway

41. Bristol, UK

42. Barcelona, Spain

43. Bergen, Norway

44. Madrid, Spain

45. Dublin, Ireland

46. Stockholm, Sweden

47. Brisbane, Australia

48. Vancouver, Canada

49. Leipzig, Germany

50. Sydney, Australia

