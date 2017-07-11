50 Places Where Women Get The Best Sex Revealed - The Herald Nigeria

A new report has revealed the top 50 cities where women get the best sex.
The new study conducted by Lazeeeva, an adult erotica and entertainment app revealed that the top 50 cities are the choice destination of women who seek to be sexually satisfied.
The survey conducted by the company took a closer look at the data gathered to arrive at the cities around the globe which promises the most sexually active women.
The company conducted the survey using its erotica app with more than 450,000 people. It also sourced data regarding contraception and gender equality from the UN and other international organisations and reported participants in the survey to be between the ages of 18 to 70.
Lazeeva in the statement released to the public said: “For women to have good sex, it was determined that they must be sexually satisfied, have access to sex toys, have easy access to contraception and to live in a society with high levels of gender equality. The research formed part of a larger study, the world’s most sexual cities, in which 10 factors in total were researched. Every city in this ranking has been selected for their high standards of living for women.”
The CEO of the company, Tilmann Petersen further added: “At Lazeeva, we know the importance of a healthy, active and safe sex life for women, and living in an environment where an understanding, knowledge, and respect of female sexuality is essential for this.
“We also believe in creating an inclusive and open space for female sexuality in the virtual world, and by opening a dialogue about potential concerns for women we hope to remove some of the taboos in the adult entertainment industry, creating something that all adults can safely enjoy, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.”
The top 50 cities around the globe as revealed by the survey include:
1. London, UK
2. Paris, France
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Los Angeles, California, USA
5. Chicago, Illinois, USA
6. Austin, Texas, USA
7. Brussels, Belgium
8. Basel, Switzerland
9. Liverpool, UK
10. Geneva, Switzerland
11. Berlin, Germany
12. San Francisco, California, USA
13. Zurich, Switzerland
14. Glasgow, UK
15. Amsterdam, Netherlands
16. Manchester, UK
17. Hamburg, Germany
18. Seattle, Washington, USA
19. New York City, New York, USA
20. Rotterdam, Netherlands
21. Boston, Massachusetts, USA
22. Melbourne, Australia
23. Ibia Town, Spain
24. Ghent, Belgium
25. Antwerp, Belgium
26. Miami, Florida, USA
27. Edinburgh, UK
28. Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
29. Leeds, UK
30. Cologne, Germany
31. Toronto, Canada
32. Marseille, France
33. Munich, Germany
34. Montreal, Canada
35. Utrecht, Netherlands
36. Calgary, Canada
37. Frankfurt, Germany
38. Helsinki, Finland
39. Portland, Oregon, USA
40. Oslo, Norway
41. Bristol, UK
42. Barcelona, Spain
43. Bergen, Norway
44. Madrid, Spain
45. Dublin, Ireland
46. Stockholm, Sweden
47. Brisbane, Australia
48. Vancouver, Canada
49. Leipzig, Germany
50. Sydney, Australia