500 Million Commonwealth Deaths, Professor Alexia Thomas Predictions Recalled; Death By Famine And Starvation 2031 – ‘An Oracle Whose Words Lives’ - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas prediction previously released on the 6th February 2016 of Europe Destruction Of Commonwealth Nations Championed By British Government. Professor Alexia Thomas is the Chairman and Founder of The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP) in the United Kingdom and Chieftain of Commonwealth Treaty Alliance Commission and President of the Independent Diplomat Commission (IDC).

“The Irish Famine Of 1846 Killed More Than One million People, But It Killed Poor Devils, To The Wealth Of The Country It Did Not The Slightest Damage” —- By Karl Marx

“Consider The Problem Of Over-Population. Rapidly Mounting Human Numbers Are Pressing Even More Heavily On Natural Resources. What Is To Be Done? The Annual Increase Of Numbers Should Be Reduced. But How? We Are Given Two Choices-Famine, Pestilence And War On The One Hand, Birth Control On The Other. Most Of Us Choose Birth Control” —- By Aldous Huxley

Tyranny Of Government Is Their Disability Of The Mind, Mediocrity And Of Illusional Hypocrisy — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

In this interview, she reveals her oracle status with a third-eye into the future, as she exposed sequence of dangers and disasters that awaits commonwealth nations as she predicts Europe destruction plot to exterminate 500 million citizens of commonwealth nations by means of famine and starvation to massacre their victims in 2031 a premeditated plot orchestrated by Europe and executed by British government of the ruling conservative party against the coloured people.

QUESTION: Tell Us How You Were Able To Transit Into The Future In Your Latest Revelation As An Oracle?

ANSWER: Well, first of all, I knew that I am an oracle. I am a living god, a god that will die. It is sad. And I have always said that my death will lead to scientific discovery of the medicine that will see human dies no more, but that would see human longevity. But before such invention and medicine will come to my side to keep me alive, it would have come to me late. And I said that my death will lead to where the world will mourn. They will see the mountain, nature will mourn for my death. And in nature mourning for my death will lead man to go into the deepest discovery of the sea-bed to know what answers that can bring human longevity, but before such would be discovered it would be late for me. Now I am an oracle.

My words are living, my words alive. I have been singing as loud as the whales in the sea. Whale is the biggest fish in the ocean. The breath of the whale when its take water is so deep, so also the tears of the whale, the sound can bring deafness to the ears. If human does not understand the mystery of why the whale will always shed tears because the whale will hardly shed tears. I have been shedding tears and opening to the people of the Commonwealth. I have done my teachings through the video, different videos on YouTube; different videos on websites, I have done my teachings through the medium.

But the white people have taken up the wrath of destruction upon the black nation. The black nation-the people of the coloured nation, it is sad that God failed them when creation was made. If the world can go back to all my press statements in the news release and they can read all the words-the advice, doctrines, teachings, realities, you would understand that the world for the first time wants to fail themselves. Human destruction will come in enormous, 15million Jews died, but 500million Commonwealth (citizens) deaths will be recorded. And I saw it very clearly.

QUESTION: When Is The 500million Commonwealth Citizens’ Death Coming Up?

ANSWER: It is coming up 14 years from today. So, 14 years from today, the death recording will start taking its eminent, recognition in the sense that people will just start dying, but within three years, the wrath of death will sweep through the nations of the Commonwealth and 500million will be massacred. Half of the Commonwealth nations’ generation will die of famine and starvation. So basically, Europe has brought destruction upon the people of Commonwealth.

It is a disaster, it is a destruction that humanity will never recover from in the next 1,000 years. United Kingdom government is championing the destruction of the Commonwealth. This is a mastermind of Angela Merkel and the whole European Union (EU) in generality. The EU people feared the Commonwealth people will be the biggest nation in the continent that will take over the world because the so-called Americans are the bastards who are of the black nation; who have left the shores.

America as a Nation belongs to nobody, it does not even belong to the white man. So the likes of Donald Trump, Black American who think that they are an island without the black nation, they don’t even know that the great nation of America today is the offspring of the black brothers, the coloured brothers who were stolen away as slaves made that nation great.

The future of the Commonwealth Nations’ greatness has been seen. The world wants to bring destruction upon humanity which is called Apocalypse of Judaism. So, Apocalypse of Judaism will see 500million Commonwealth people massacred to death. They will die of famine and starvation. These are the layers of destruction upon the Commonwealth people.

It starts with propaganda whereby the people are made enemies before the people whom they know. The propaganda simply means the Europe has set up an excavation. Excavation will mean the depth root of the Commonwealth people which has been a bug in them. The Commonwealth nations were not known to these people called Europe. The Europe people went to harness them. And in the harnestization of them, they had been in the European existence as a bug.

For the first time, the European nations want to evacuate them from their lives and their settlement. From 2016, the evacuation of Commonwealth citizens from Europe will begin. It has already started taking effect because it has come in the layers of mass deportation. So all European nations will begin to excavate the Commonwealth nations. They will excavate them: there will be no mercy, it will be the bed of destruction. So from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, deportation of Commonwealth nations from Europe will continue. For six years, they have to complete the first phase of Commonwealth destruction. For six years, Commonwealth nations will be evacuated from Europe. Those who do not have papers will be told they have to go. From 2023 to another seven years, by that time, the Commonwealth citizens who are now resident in Europe from their generic foundation, the mixed-race will also be evacuated and dumped in land they don’t even know.

The next evacuation will be the revocation of residency. It will be called Generic Extermination of the coloured inter-relationship. The coloured who are not the pure race will be deported back to Africa. Africa will be the dumping ground. The pure white race that Hitler called the ‘White Breed’ are going to be excavated. They will also deport those who have their residence, who have their papers. It is a shame because human does not know that injustice to one is injustice to all. They will say: “it is none of my business, I have my papers”, because African man has been buttered to be selfish to themselves. They only like themselves and they don’t bother about their brothers.

From next seven years starting from 2023, all those with Permanent Residence will be evacuated, excavated, deported, deployed and transferred to another land. Africa is currently called the Dungeon of Hell. It is called the Dungeon of Hell because it is only a breeding ground to harness gold and diamond. Once gold and diamond has been harnessed, there is nothing interesting again in the land. The white man is not interested about the beauty and development of the African nation, other than for themselves. As we go into the phases of 2030, Europeanism will now kill the economy of the Commonwealth nations.

They will kill their economy by devaluating their currency, because the economy is a ghostly operation where you hear $1billion, $3billion. It’s all pieces of paper. One person sits down, the Europe Zone decides. Have you asked yourself who decides what the valuation of money will be? Nigeria owes America $1billion that does not mean anything. $1billon simply means Nigeria needs to generate 1 million slaves to work harder to generate resources for America. Nigeria (foreign exchange market) valuation is N420 to One pound sterling. Have you asked yourself who determines the money ration, money equilibrium? How do you know today Naira (in foreign exchange market) is N429 to One pound sterling? Have you asked yourself who determines the ratio? But because the black man is not wise, Nigerian currency like N500 going to One dollar? Have you asked yourself, what that simply means is that the master decides the buying, selling capacity at the valuation of buying and selling. It is like an appraisal.

What you see right now is: the European zone has masterminded a plot which the Jews called the ‘Holocaust’. But what will happen on the destruction of commonwealth nation is called the ‘Grandocaust’. The Jews suffered the Holocaust, the Commonwealth people will suffer the Grandocaust. In Grandocaust, 500million Commonwealth nations’ citizens will be destroyed. The destruction has started already because their currency is being devalued everyday.

Essence of the devaluation of their currency is to kill their civilization, exploration since every time the Commonwealth nations come abroad, they are there to harness knowledge. They don’t want them to harness knowledge anymore, they increase the currency to devalue their currency. If N500 is to One Dollar, what that simply would mean is that Commonwealth nations would not be able to buy, would not be able to sell. The Commonwealth nation has been busy dealing on crude oil. They have forgotten that there is nothing like crude oil. Crude Oil is a European Developmental Schemology to be able to empower their industry.

They found similar resources in Africa which is related to their industry. They have so much suppressed the African government to continue to drill oil for them to take to their land.

So when Nigeria sells 1 million barrel of crude oil, American gives them a billion dollar. That is a billion piece of paper. Have you asked them the oil you give them what do they use it for?

To develop their own industry, but you sell your resources to them at the cost of piece of paper. It makes no sense. The Nigerian and the Commonwealth nations, I advised them today to start preparing their soil for fertilization because there will be famine and starvation in 2031. And if they don’t start preparing the land for fertilization, they will die in massacrerism famine and starvation because Europe zone wants to destroy the Commonwealth nations.

It would be sad that 500million lives would vanish from the face of the earth. It is happening already. Our coloured brother should look at Sudan famine. Have you asked yourself why is there famine in Sudan. There is farming in Sudan because Sudan, people have a generic trait, they are like camels, they have a generic diamond in the.

They are unique breed of Africans. They are actually the wisest species of the African race. They are like camels, they never tired. You can work them for seven days without water. So the white man saw this great gift of God creating these people with that uniqueness. To kill them, they will firstly stampede their economy. How could you tell me that in the civilized 21st century, 1,998 people died of famine and disease? Go to the YouTube to watch Sudan’s starvation. People died. Their coloured brothers did not even know why they are dying. It is all masterminded by the Europe zone to bring destruction upon the commonwealth nation.

QUESTION: You Talked About Plans To Extinct The Coloured People Of Commonwealth And Devalue Their Currencies…

ANSWER: Commonwealth governments have no brain. Have you asked yourself what they mean by ‘Freeze peoples money’? They have frozen Iran’s money, as such Iran cannot buy or sell? There is nothing like money. Every economy can sustain on themselves, what is America, what is London? Every nation should begin to work their ways into independence. Nigeria as a nation can survive without America. Ghana can survive without America. Ghana does not need to do business with America, Nigeria does not need to do business with America: they should sustain their own economy. The reason for business relationship is called ‘Knowledge-Exploration.’ Nigeria wants to build bridges, America has a talent to build bridges for them. They do what is called ‘Money-Equilibrium’. America will bring 100 civil engineers labour force, Nigeria will bring 1000 Labour force. What America does not need, what America needs from Nigeria, Nigeria supplies in terms of human labour. But the truth is that, there would be Apocalypse of Judaism which is the destruction of the Commonwealth race. The dragon of hell has possessed the body of men. There would be Apocalypse of Judaism. I called on the nations of Commonwealth today, to start preparing storage and reservation. They need to create storage just like it was said in the Bible where Joseph translated the dream, and the king stored for seven years, because the famine lasted for seven years.

There will be serious famine in Africa. And because this destruction will come upon the Commonwealth nations, Nigeria right now should start learning to be an island of its own, so that should this catastrophe come upon them, they can survive without crying to America.

If Nigeria whose population is 180million and 90million dies, then Nigeria will perish. It is a premeditated master plan. The Commonwealth nations’ governments have not created sustenance for their citizens because the white man gave them independence and taught them the lust of life. Lust of life means everybody wants to build house, everybody wants to build mansion, everybody wants to steal money to America. Every politics of the Commonwealth nations have no ideology.

Democracy death and act of politics birth on YouTube must be watched for government guidance. I am using this opportunity to tell the Commonwealth nations to go and watch the video of ‘Democracy Death and Act of Politics Birth’ on Youtube. We need to give up Democracy and begin to practice Act of Politics.

The sad reality is that Commonwealth nations are producing…the greatest nation is a nation that have enough Marxism. When the population is densely, what normally would happen is that that Nation is blessed. But if the Commonwealth nations cannot sustain their citizens, I think they should start sterilizing their wives and sons, so that they do not lead to densely populated Human Race.

The Commonwealth Race is leading to densely populated human race and they cannot cater for themselves. And because they cannot cater for themselves, the white European masters want to now reduce the race by causing famine and starvation. That is the easiest way to kill all of them. They died in their own waste. So, when they are now dying of famine and starvation, nobody bears the brunt, nobody carries the cross. It would-be like they cannot feed themselves, there is no food. How can there not be food?

To till a land for fertilization, can take like six months getting the land ready to crop seed, to be able to seed. And crop is the germination of the seed. The Commonwealth nations right now are not prepared for this catastrophe that is coming.

They are not settled, all they want is the best things of life. American government is deceiving them to sell their crude oil. Blinding their eyes with the big calling of the money, $10 Billion, $11 Billion. They don’t even know themselves anymore. As earlier said, this famine and destruction will hit the World in (2031). Lagos State is a big city. Have you asked yourself, the food that sustain the people in Lagos, where does the farmer get it from? The Nigerian economy cannot sustain their nation, because they did not produce enough for them to feed themselves. Nigerians are eating food from abroad. If you now tell me that N500 is One United States dollar, what does that say to you? It only shows that the Nigerian economy cannot sustain because they cannot even eat, buy, sell and trade. It is a premeditated ploy to destroy the nation of Commonwealth. There is nothing like One United States dollar is 500 Naira, or Naira is 429 to One pound sterling. Who decided the money valuation? One person sits in his bedroom controlling the money economy. Nigerians cannot fight back since it is a white man’s idea. If the white man tells them today, N500 is going to be One United States dollar, they cannot do anything because they are not the economists, they are not the one who decide who buys and who sells. It is very sad, there would be destruction.

The Commonwealth Nations right now should know that the brothers that are deported, the shamefulness on one brother is a shame on you. When they are deporting your brother, you are thinking…ohhh. But they criminalize the phases of their action, you don’t have a reason to see that they are playing a propaganda.

They will start deporting those people they say they have no papers to the ones who have papers and relaxed. They will begin to deport the people that have papers, and nations of Commonwealth are relaxed. Then they begin to devalue the Naira, so nobody would be able to travel out of Nigeria anymore, by that time, those who will be able to travel to Europe will only be the Billionaires. And the Billionaires family members cannot begin to travel as they used to travel before because the Naira by then will become N5000 to One United States Dollar or N5000 to One pound sterling. What is that? That just tells you that that is the master plan now. The only way now to stop them is not to come abroad because they don’t need the African nations any more, they have finished exploiting their resources.

The Nations of Africa, if they cannot manage their citizens’ productive rate and multiplication of human race, they should sterilize themselves and stop having more babies. The more you have more babies, you should be able to find a scheme because productivity and multiplication is a gift to nature. Every nation that has human being is the biggest nation. America right now is putting people to death because it does not know the value of human.

Who decides which man dies or which man lives? I was watching the American court system, in the American high court of justice they have two sittings. They have the two parties having judges. How could that be? They are going to kill a prisoner, you could hear the politics in America. One of the political parties in the High Court agrees, the other disagrees. The justice system in America is politicized. How should that be? Why should High Court of Justice in America have two political parties with four judges in there? It is madness. It is insanity.

I think the Commonwealth nation should start working to be the island of their own. They need to start getting their land ready for fertilization because there would be Apocalypse of Judaism. If they can stand in unity now, they can fight the white man’s decoy. They should not find themselves happiness. They should stop selling their mineral resources. They should now use it to develop themselves and sustain their human race, their race as a nation because there will be Apocalypse of Judaism, 500million Commonwealth citizens will perish.

There will be serious famine and starvation. The famine and starvation in Commonwealth nations will lasts for 10 years, so we are actually looking at 2030 to 2040. If the famine lasts for 40 years, ¾ of the nations are all dead. Even the rich people that would have stored food, after a while the food will also finish. This is an eclipse of human destruction. It is sad.

QUESTION: What Are The Immediate Expectations Of Commonwealth Nations From Your Revelation And What Proactive Steps Can They Take To Avert This Pending Disaster?

ANSWER: What the Commonwealth nations should do right now is we need to summon the Europe zone and the American economists who determine the money equilibrium into a round table. Nigeria will no longer accept the devaluation of their Naira, Africa does not owe the Europe zone. The Europe zone saying Nigeria is indebted is a premeditated decoy to suppress them to slavery. You don’t owe the Europe. There is nothing like they owe you money, we write off your debts, it actually means nothing. Every time you hear Nigeria is owing America money, it only means helping Nigeria to generate more slaves to do America’s Free Labour. America could say we want 100 barrels of crude oil, Nigeria you owe me money. And then Nigeria begins to get men from their homes. The economic system is a ghostly operation. It is just money from the printing paper, printing machine being printed. It is sad that if other race do not like you, for instance in the animal kingdom, you are not going to see the cat fish moving with the snake fish. You are not going to see the tiger fish moving with the tilapia fish. All fishes look the same, fishes that look alike, move alike. The nations of the Commonwealth is not going to force themselves on the white man. The white man had been very premeditated in their decoy.

If you go and watch the Commonwealth citizens’ doom and re-birth on Youtube, you will see the white man destruction had been very obvious. The black man have suffered for years, and they are still suffering. The only black coloured brothers who could have been able to fight for the beauty of the black had been catapulted to be bastards. The blacks in America are like bastards because they don’t know their roots. So if they don’t know their roots, the unity to fight for their brothers is not there.

The Nations of the Commonwealth should start preparing for the famine and starvation in 15 years from now which will lasts for 10 years. Now that they know this revelation, I call myself an Oracle, as I am actually an Oracle. The world should know that I am a living god, that will die. It is sad that I am going to die. This human-god called Professor Alexia Thomas Her Knowledgeable is going to die one day. I am happy that I have been able to stop the human destruction, I have seen with the third eye. The eyes that sees with the wind, cries with the wind. And I am revealing what I am seeing. I think the Commonwealth nation has neglected my voice. I think they commonize me in their minds I am not in power, I am not the one that run the economy, but they don’t even understand the economy themselves. They are the most idiotic leaders in the world I have ever seen. How could they be deporting your citizens? I told the world Nigerians were going to be deported January 26, 2016. What did Nigerian government do? What did the Commonwealth nation do? Nothing. They still managed to take some of them to the airport. This destruction is on-going, it is a matter above the Prime Minister of United Kingdom. He is the headship of the destruction, because UK is championing the destruction of the Commonwealth. They are the Commonwealth colonial masters. They are put in front to excavate them, to take them to their country of destruction to take them to destroy them.

But the end product like I said are three layers of destruction: the first layer are those without papers will be evacuated in six years, those with residence status will be revoked in seven years. As those without papers are being deported you can see the Naira being devalued so much.

The Nigerian Central Bank I don’t know how people are kept there, they call themselves the Governor of Central Bank. They have no brains. They never asked themselves how could a white man be turning your currency and it is now N429 to One pound sterling, and you are still there. Where are the economists? Where are the professors of economy? Economics is nothing but because they are not wise. Have you asked yourself how is it rated? Who decides what should be what? It is just one person sitting in Buckingham Palace or somewhere controlling the money supply.

QUESTION: In Saner Climes, Don’t You Think Someone Like Governor Of Central Bank Of Nigeria Should Have Been Fired For Facilitating Naira Devaluation, Creating Inflation Through His Economic Policies?

ANSWER: How will you know when you are still a slave? The Commonwealth nations did not have independence, they only have sovereignty. They have no economy. The white man determines their economy. That is why the famine will sweep away 500million people of the nations of Commonwealth. If they become economists being able to lead their nations without interference of international involvement, then they will be able to be wise and protect their nations. Like I said, if they cannot manage their multiplication and production of their children, they should sterilize themselves, so that they don’t make more babies.

The more they make more babies, and they are not intelligent enough to sustain their people, the white man is planning a destruction that is above their own desire. Imagine out of 180 million Nigerians, 150 million dies. What do you say to that? All those lands would now turn to

empty vegetation, which is what the white man wants, so he can come back and take the land and rebuild their own city. The more the people die, the more there are no people to fight for the land ownerships. The land becomes their free land to harness gold again. Their own population is getting bigger and bigger. They don’t even have lands in their own country. The more ¾ of Nigerians or Commonwealth nations die and are exterminated because of famine and starvation, they are happy to come back and take those lands again. When ¾ dies from 2030 to 2040, Nigeria will no longer be a nation to comeback under the management of the white man again. That means the nation has destroyed herself because she never prepares for her independence. Her independence is the ability to feed and sustain her people.

The movement of exodus of the Commonwealth nation started from them not been able to feed themselves going abroad to work like slaves. The Europe zone have had enough of the slaves now and the slaves are becoming wise.

The Europe Zone have refused to give them papers. Everybody wants to go abroad. Nobody wants to live abroad. Everybody wants to be sure they can come and go easily. By the white man’s decoy, he knows that when the Commonwealth people are going, they are stealing their knowledge away, they deny them access not to have papers and the Commonwealth people become afraid, because they want to be sure they can come and go. Before you know, all the best brains in Commonwealth nations are abroad working like slaves. They thought that they have worked, there is a future, unfortunately, the white man fears the Commonwealth nations becoming the biggest continent of the world, because they continue to produce more babies, they cannot look after, that is why I said they should sterilize themselves.

Rather than the white man bringing a premeditated decoy to bring famine and starvation. Until the Commonwealth nation begin to manage their economy, until they begin to control their economy, until the Commonwealth nations can begin to sustain themselves without United Kingdom or America; they should stop thinking oil is the means of money making. Are you going to eat oil? Americans are buying oil from you because they want to build their lands. The building of America today started 60 years ago. Since 60 years they have been tilling your oil. You have no sense selling them your oil.

Now they don’t need your oil anymore, because they have stored enough reserves. What they now need to do is kill your economy, because they can no longer sustain your people, your people were only sustained by them since they needed them for labour. Now that they have built their 21st Century City, you can see the invention of America building atomic bombs, building missiles because human have gone mad. Even the destruction of the Commonwealth nation is the American ideology by selling them weapons. How could you be developing weapons to destroy humanity? It is madness.

QUESTION: Eritrea Is A Nation That Broke Away From Ethiopia. Eritrea’s Prime Minister Recently Made An Announcement That Eritrea Men Are Short In Supply. As Such It Is Now Compulsory For Eritrea Men To Marry A Minimum Of Two Wives, If Not They Go To Jail. Same Jail Awaits Eritrea Married Women Who Will Not Allow Their Husbands To Marry More Wives. What Is Your Take On This?

ANSWER: As an Oracle, the president of Eritrea has gone mad. If you look deep into his ideology, the human enactment of love energy, the humans are jealous. You cannot force a man that he must marry two wives. What it simply means is that the conceptology or the visionology of the Eritrean president means that they want to begin to build an economy of themselves, and they realized that they are less populated. So, to expand the race for a new 21st Century Eritrea, that would compete with other neighbouring Commonwealth civilization and nations they need to make more babies. It is like me saying the Commonwealth nations should begin to sterilize themselves so that they don’t born more, because the more they have more (babies) the more the white man is feeling troubled.

How do you give birth to 15 children and you cannot look after them? How can Nigeria not be creative to feed the people. Nigeria right now, even the fertilizers and manure they use in the farm, they have to import them. That is what it is: if you look at the deeper conceptology of that man, I think he has a future.

You could see as he said the men there are not much. He’s actually seeing them extincting away. He is trying to balance the race because if a man marries two wives: one wife can produce two children, two wives should be able to produce six children. What the guy is trying to do is a culture, it is futuristic perception of Eritrea to solidly develop in an equation if Eritrea were a million people, in the next 30 years, they could be like 50 million People. It is just a conceptology. People have freedom of free opinion to express what it is. I don’t think he has rights to enact it into law. It is totally unacceptable.

“The Eyes that sees the Wind, cries with the Wind”- By Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas

