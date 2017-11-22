504 patients undergo free eye surgery in Jigawa – Official

Dr Abdulrahman Ashiru, Jigawa Coordinator, Eye Care and Neglected Tropical Diseases, has said that 504 people with cataract have undergone free surgery in the state.

Ashiru, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday, added that the exercise was sponsored by the Jigawa Government, in partnership with Health and Development Support Programme.

He explained that the exercise was conducted between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 in six designated centres in Hadejia, Dutse, Kazaure, Gumel, Ringim and Babura General Hospitals.

The coordinator said the gesture was to assist the patients regain their lost sight caused by cataract.

According to him, each of the beneficiaries was given eye drop and glasses.

Ashiru, therefore, advised the beneficiaries to comply with the prescriptions given by surgeons after the exercise, to ensure speedy and proper healing.

