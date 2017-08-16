5,571 Kaduna pilgrims depart to Saudi Arabia

A total of 5, 571 pilgrims from Kaduna State have been transported to Saudi Arabia, the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board ’s Spokesman, Yunusa Abdullahi says.

Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday that the pilgrims were transported in 14 flights.

The spokesman explained that 3,931 males and 1,640 females were transported by the two airlines engaged by the board.

The spokesman said Medview airline had so far transported 3, 362 pilgrims in 10 flights, leaving the company with 1, 179 more intending pilgrims to complete the exercise.

He also said that Max Air had completed the transportation of all the 2,209 passengers allotted to the company.

Abdullahi said the that Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i had since visited the Hajj transit camp, where he expressed satisfaction with the operations so far.

He admonished the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state while in the Holy Land, pray for the state and the country, as well as quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria.

NAN reports that the inaugural flight of pilgrims from the state was on Aug. 1, from the Kaduna International Airport.

A total of 6,750 intending pilgrims from the state would perform the pilgrimage. (NAN)

