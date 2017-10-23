580 more Nigerians to return from Libya this week – Official

Barely three weeks after 138 Nigerians returned voluntarily from Libya, another 580 are being expected from the North African country, this week.

DSP Joseph Alabi, the spokesperson for the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Alabi said that 420 Nigerians would arrive in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday via two chartered flights while another 160 would come back on Thursday.

NAN recalled that 138 Nigerians, on Oct. 3 returned from Libya where they had been stranded enroute Europe.

The returnees were brought back on the expression of interest to return to Nigeria through the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Their flight, with Registration No: 5ADM had touched down at the Cargo Wing of MMIA at about 8:05pm.

The returnees comprised of 65 female adults, two teenage girls and two infants (baby girls) while the male adults were 64, two teenage boys and three infants (baby boys).

Four of the returnees who had medical cases were evacuated upon arrival, for emergency treatment.

They were received by the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Police. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

