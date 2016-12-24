59 inmates of Jos Prison Adult Education scheme graduate

Fifty-nine inmates of Jos Prison have graduated from different educational programmes organised under the facility’s Adult Education Scheme, according to the Controller, Noel Ailewon.

Ailewon, in a statement in Jos on Friday, said that the graduates were the first set of students enrolled into the pilot group of the adult education school.

“The scheme is part of our efforts to reform inmates so as to add value to their lives,” the statement said.

The statement advised prisoners to take advantage of the programme to prepare themselves to be assets to the society after serving their terms.

It explained that 10 senior secondary school graduates sat the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations, and revealed that they were sponsored by the Jos Province of the Christ Embassy Church.

“ Twenty-two inmates also graduated from the Junior Secondary section to the Senior Secondary section, while 27 inmates graduated from the Primary School Section to the Secondary School,” the document indicated.

The statement quoted the Principal of the Jos Prisons Adult School, ASP Uguoke Abuchi, as saying that the prisons authority had the capacity to educate inmates, and challenged them to avail themselves of the opportunity.

It also quoted Mr. Goja Terhemben, the Head Boy of the Jos Prisons Adult School, as commending the efforts of the Nigerian Prisons Service toward ensuring that the inmates were empowered through education.

It stated that awards had been presented to the best graduating students in various fields, and pledged readiness to help inmates willing to help themselves. (NAN)

