An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck the coast of Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific Ocean on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicentre was located 25 kilometres east of Taron on Latangai Island and the quake was at a depth of 57 km below the seabed.

It has not triggered a tsunami warning yet and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print