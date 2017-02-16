 6 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other commodities

6 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other commodities

Four ships laden with petrol are waiting to berth in Lagos ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the document noted that two other ships would berth with base oil and bulk fertiliser.

Twenty seven ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are, however, expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28.

NPA said that the expected ships contained buck wheat, containers, base oil, bulk corn, bulk sugar, general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, soya bean, empty containers, diesel and petrol.

 

 

NAN reports that 13 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargoes, buck wheat, empty containers, base oil and diesel. (NAN)
