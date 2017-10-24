Of the few things that almost everyone wants and craves for in life is a long life that has as little problems. The problems faced can be many. It can be financial. It can be emotional. It can be about relationships. But without doubt the foremost concern most people have and face are about their health. The health concern and the desire to prolong life in a healthy, strong manner has been the cause for a lot of industries to come to the fore too. The medical industry involves itself in a lot of research, the pharmaceutical giants too come up with newer more efficient medications and the fitness industry too has turned out to be the most fast growing industry in the world. And this is not just confined to the first world countries. The desire to live longer and stronger has become a phenomenon worldwide due to increased access to many things. One does not have to need expensive medications or fitness regimes to stay stronger and live healthier. Her are a few tips that you can follow to get a long healthy life.

1. Have a balanced diet

A balanced diet sounds very simple, but it is the most important thing that you should do in your life. A balanced diet not only keeps you healthy and strong but also keeps at bay many infections and makes your immune system strong. Less disease automatically translates to a stronger body.

2. Rest well

As much as it is important to eat the right things to keep your body in check, it is also important that you get adequate rest. Be it physical labor or mental; a job involving your bod or having to sit at a desk for long hours, it is important that you rest your body and mind. You can follow some relaxation techniques that your lifestyle and time would allow.

3. Keep stress at low levels

It is impossible and aiming for too much if you want to get rid of stress completely from your life. Stress not only comes from within, but mostly it is caused by external factors that we have no control over. It is important that we accept that we cannot change everything about us and others. Once we accept this, it is easy to stress less about things that irritate us.