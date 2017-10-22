600 peasants benefit from free medical surgeries sponsored by Kaduna legislator

At least 600 rural dwellers in Kauru Local Government of Kaduna State underwent various medical surgeries via a free medical outreach sponsored by Dr. Isaac Auta, a law maker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 14-day medical outreach was carried out by four doctors, which included Auta, a member of the Kaduna House of Assembly representing Kauru constituency.

NAN reports that some beneficiaries underwent surgeries on ailments like hernia, fibroid and abdominal complications, while others went through Caesarian Sections.

“Others went under the knife to remove cyst and other medical defects,” one of the beneficiaries, a teacher, told NAN.

Speaking on the outreach, Auta said that he was moved to undertake the surgeries to assist the less privileged persons in the society.

“We found that some people were suffering in silence simply because they lacked the means to treat themselves, so we decided to assist.

“it is just part of the efforts to share what we have so as to make life a bit better for others,” he said.

Auta regretted the complete lack of health facilities in his Kauru Constituency, saying that he had focused most of his attention toward providing such basic social amenities.

“Kauru has been left behind; we do not have medical facilities; we do not have quality schools and there are no roads.

“We have been neglected for too long. The situation has even been worsened by the poor representation by elected and appointed office holders over the years.

“I have drawn the attention of my state governor to our plight and he has started addressing the imbalances. God willing, we shall improve on the lot of the poor in the very near future,” he said.

Auta regretted that many sick persons had been left to die because of lack of access roads to take them to medical centres in the cities, while farm produce were wasting away.

“Farmers cannot move to the markets; those seeking to buy cannot access the farms. The farmer is left helpless after investing so much to produce. We cannot continue like this,” he said.

