600 Street Sweepers Owed 8 Months Salaries In Kwara - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Over 600 Sweepers in llorin West local government area of Kwara State are owed eight months salaries

The sweepers, mostly women and widows were engaged by the council to maintain clean environment in major roads within the council area.

According to the chairman of the caretaker committee for the council, Alhaji AbdulHameed Oladipupo-Ali, the workers are being owed eight months’ salary arrears.

The aggrieved workers had at the weekend staged a peaceful protest, demanding the immediate payment of their salary arrears.

Oladipupo-Ali, however blamed the inability of the council to pay the sweepers on economic recession facing the country.

He said the council is spending over N3 million monthly on the sweepers with each of them taking a sum of N6,000 monthly.

“The council is owing the sweepers eight months unpaid salaries and this is due to economic depression in Nigeria”, the chairman said.

Oladipupo-Alii disclosed that the state governor, Alh AbdulFatah Ahmed is making effort to assist the council in settling the sweepers salaries.

The chairman described the situation of the aggrieved sweepers as pathetic, but appealed to them to exercise patience as their issues was receiving council’s attention.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment