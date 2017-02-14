62-year-old man caught in bed with prostitute in Valentine's day raid - The Herald Nigeria

A British tourist was embarrassed after police raided a strip bar where he was caught upstairs in bed with a young dancer.

The 62-year-old from London, who has been kept anonymous, was found having sex in a private room with the stripper from the Windmill Club A-Go-Go in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Mail online reports that the raid was part of a Valentine’s Day crackdown by police patrolling the notorious red light district as the Thai government attempts to clean up the country’s reputation.

Officers had banged on the door before storming in as the grey-haired man jumped off the girl and wrapped a towel around himself.

The video below shows the police interrogating the young prostitute.

Police Sheriff Naris Niramaiwon said the holidaymaker and the girl had been released while the bar’s owner was arrested on suspicion of supplying prostitutes in the workplace without permission. Sheriff Wong said: ‘The project is to create peace of mind for travellers visiting the area for nightlife. “The venue did not have the correct license and the owner will be prosecuted. The tourist from the UK has been warned about this.” Crime-ridden Pattaya is home to thousands of brothels, massage parlous and strip bars.

