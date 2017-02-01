 661 guns: NAGAFF hails customs, urges checks on officers - The Herald Nigeria

661 guns: NAGAFF hails customs, urges checks on officers

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) on Wednesday commended the Nigeria

Customs Service (NCS) for intercepting a 40-foot container with 661 pump action guns illegally imported.

The National Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr Stanley Ezenga, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the interception was particularly commendable in view of the country’s security challenges.

 

 

Ezenga told NAN that Nigeria’s security challenges would have been more if the rifles got into circulation.

“The discovery of these dangerous weapons by customs is a pointer to the fact that the service will deliver on its mandate if provided with all the things required to do its job.

“However, customs should embark on self-purging because it is embarrassing that some officials at the airport passed the same container that was discovered to carry weapons, during a turnaround check on Mile 2 – Apapa Road,“ he said.

Ezenga urged the NCS to intensify its anti-corruption fight to prevent entry of contraband into the country. (NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

