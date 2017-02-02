 661 Rifles: Wanted Customs Officers Surrender to Authorities - The Herald Nigeria

661 Rifles: Wanted Customs Officers Surrender to Authorities

The Custom officers who were declared wanted by the Nigeria Customs Service in connection with the pump action rifles recovered  in the Mile 2 Apapa area of Lagos State, have surrendered to the authorities.

The Punch reports that suspects Abdullahi I., with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah with service number 133386 ACIC submitted themselves to the Federal Operation Unit, Ikeja on Wednesday.

It was previously reported that the two men were declared wanted for allegedly clearing a container laden with 661 pump-action rifles, after they fled immediately the weapons were uncovered by customs officials attached to the FOU, Zone A, Ikeja.

The men showed up at the FOU office on Wednesday, surrendered, were subsequently detained and interrogated.

It was also reported that useful statements were made by the importer, clearing agent and escort during the course of investigation.

Leave a comment

Tosin

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar