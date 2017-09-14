Drama started yesterday when the singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade otherwise known as Mr. Eazi went on Beats FM radio station to allege that he worked with an oil services company in Port Harcourt, that he was paid a salary of $6,000 per month, but quit the job because he didn’t find ‘fulfillment’ in it.

Many people did not believe that story, and a few challenged him to share proof of the claim. And the singer responded posting this throwback photo, with the accompanying caption.

A Linkedin profile, recently unearthed by nosy fans, shows that Mr Eazi was an intern at Schlumberger Oil Services company in Port Harcourt, before he relocated to Ghana.

