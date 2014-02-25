7 Natural Ways to Prevent Miscarriage in Early Pregnancy - The Herald Nigeria

A miscarriage can be pretty painful for anyone to deal with. A lot of women go into depression and never can come out of it. It is not only the physical loss that women have to deal with but also the emotional loss and the vacant space that they feel when they go through a miscarriage. Sometimes a miscarriage can have external sources as the reason such as an accident or a string blow to the stomach and mostly it is the body’s way of discarding a fetus that is not well developed. Genetic problems, chromosome abnormalities, unhealthy lifestyle, chronic diseases, over stressful living, hormonal imbalance, cysts, fibroids, endometriosis, thyroid, irregular ovulation, weak cervix, excessive alcohol intake, too much smoking, uterine malformation are some more reasons why a miscarriage might happen in the early stages of pregnancy. Whatever it may be, a woman has to be pretty careful in her first stages of pregnancy to avoid a miscarriage. Here are some natural ways to prevent miscarriage in early pregnancy.

1. A well balanced nutritious diet

What you eat plays an important role in keeping you healthy from the inside. Start including nutritious food in your diet right from the time you fall pregnant. Good food not only keeps you healthy but your baby healthy too.

2. Drinking lots of water

Since we drink water every day, most of us tend to underestimate the natural goodness of water and the many benefits it can do for our body. It is really important to keep yourself hydrated during the early stages of pregnancy. It also helps flush out any unwanted toxins out of your body.

3. Supplement the progestogen

Progestogens are the hormones which give strength to the womb to carry and support the baby. Supplement this hormone if you have had any previous miscarriages.

4. Do not do strenuous exercise

Maintaining your body weight and not letting yourself go during your pregnancy is needed, but that does not mean you have to do strenuous exercise. This can hurt you and also cause a miscarriage. Do mild exercises and stop it if you start feeling uncomfortable.

5. Give your body and mind the rest it deserves

You need to be completely relaxed both physically and mentally during the early stages of your pregnancy. Any physical or mental strain can impact you adversely and can cause miscarriage. You need to be especially careful if you have had recurrent miscarriages.

6. Never miss your checkups with the gynecologist

Even if you think you are sailing smooth during your pregnancy it is important that you never miss an appointment with your gynecologist. He or she not only tells you about the stages of your pregnancy, but can also advice you about what to expect. It is also important that you tell them any changes that you notice and also ask them if you can continue the medications you had been taking before your pregnancy.

7. Stay away from x-ray and other harmful radiations.

Also let your doctor know about your medical history.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Leave a comment