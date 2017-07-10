 70% of C of O I've Signed Belongs To Igbos - Plateau Gov., Lalong - The Herald Nigeria

70% of C of O I’ve Signed Belongs To Igbos – Plateau Gov., Lalong

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has revealed that 70% of the Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) he has signed since he became governor, are for Igbos.

 

This comes on the heels of secessionist agitations by Igbos who are demanding for an independent state of Biafra.

 

However, the Plateau state governor in a statement by his media aide, Mark Longyen, assured that he would protect all ethnic groups in the state.

 

He appreciated the Igbos for investing in the state.

 

“I had to,” Lalong said, “call the Commissioner for Lands to ask him why it was so and to find out if the indigenous population had quit the state for the Igbo,”

