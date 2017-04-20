 75-year-old Retired Soldier, Others Arrested For Armed Robbery - The Herald Nigeria

75-year-old Retired Soldier, Others Arrested For Armed Robbery

A 75-year-old man reported to be a retired soldier was arrested by men of the Nigerian police force for alleged armed robbery.

The report was made known by a social media user identified as Festus Alenkhe.

The social media user took to his Facebook page to write:

“A 75 year old grand father and retired soldier ,Jubrin Ugiagbe and two others have been arrested by men of the Edo state police command for alleged armed robbery. The ex-soldier is been squeezed for supplying the suspected armed robbers with the guns used in their Various opetations where financial returns were made after every operation….”

