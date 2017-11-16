750 police personnel, others to participate in monthly exercise in Enugu

No fewer than 750 police officers and men, personnel of other security agencies and staff of corporate bodies, will partake in the monthly police exercise in Enugu.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and Sports Officer in the state,Mr Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Amaraizu said that this month’s edition of the exercise would be used to distribute the command’s distress call numbers and social media addresses to the public.

He said that the monthly Jog-and-Walk exercise with the theme: “Jog/walk for Agility and Life’’ would hold on Saturday, Nov. 18.

He said the programme would be sponsored by MTN Nigeria.

“The exercise will involve officers and men of the command, other sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders including media organisations and MTN Nigeria.

“The exercise is billed to further strengthen the partnership between the police and its publics as well as enhance the physical and mental alertness of participants for greater efficiency in their various fields of endeavour.

“During the exercise, participants will be exposed to various streets and roads in Enugu, then end up at the Superior Police Officers’ Mess Play Ground at Agbani Road for other warming down and cooling down formalities,’’ he said.

According to him, the exercise has lived up to its billings of promoting unity and partnership since it started in 2013.

Amaraizu said that the exercise had also brought the police and the general public together.

“It has enabled members of the public to see police as their own and boost areas of collaboration,’’ he said.

