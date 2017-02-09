 8 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, base oil, other commodities

8 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, base oil, other commodities

Eight ships are waiting to berth in Lagos ports, three of which contain petrol.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the document noted that five other ships would berth with containers, base oil and bulk fertiliser.

Thirty one ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are, however, expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 9 to Feb. 27.

 

 

NPA said that the expected ships contained buck wheat, containers, base oil, steel products, bulk salt, bulk sugar, general cargoes, empty containers and petrol.

NAN reports that 18 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargoes, buck wheat, empty containers, bulk gas and soya beans. (NAN)
AIC/AJA

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar