800,000 expected at Trump’s inauguration against Obama’s 2m

No fewer than 800,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the U.S. on Friday.

The number is less than the all-time record attendance during President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 as the 44th president.

Trump had encouraged his supporters to set an “all time record” for attendance, but planners are expecting about 800,000 people.

Trump’s inauguration ceremony on opens with the call to order from Sen. Roy Blunt, followed by readings and invocations and music from the Missouri State University chorale, according to the programme.

Mike Pence will then take the Vice Presidential oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs, and then Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump will give his inaugural address, followed by more readings and a benediction and close with the national anthem.

Trump much-anticipated speech is expected to focus on structural problems within the country and setting an agenda for his first 100 days and beyond.

The inaugural committee announced the parade line-up, which includes high school bands, police troops and civic groups found across the country.

The statement also said that all branches of the military will be represented.

The parade’s announcer. Charlie Brotman, an 89-year-old who has announced every inaugural parade since President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s second term, was replaced by Trump’s inaugural committee and Brotman is instead “Announcer Chairmen Emeritus”.

The inauguration festivities are not confined to just the day-of events as Trump had on Thursday attended a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony.

He then hosted a “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in the evening, which was open to the public.

After his inauguration, Trump will attend inaugural balls in the evening but only three, a sharp decline when compared to Obama, who attended 10 in 2009 and former President Bill Clinton’s record 14.

Trump’s inaugural balls are the Washington Convention Centre, one called the Commander in Chief ball, which is a traditional military ball and then a series of private dinners.”

The new president will also attend a national prayer service at Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 21.

The weekend is also expected to draw a lot of anti-Trump protests.

The largest is expected to be the Women’s March on Washington.

Organisers of the march predicted that 200,000 people will attend in a permit application.

Other rallies, both pro and anti-Trump, are expected to draw from 100 to 50,000 attendees. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment