83 Nigerians Deported From UK - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The United Kingdom has reportedly deported no fewer than 83 Nigerians who are expected to arrive in the country on today, Wednesday.

According to reports, some of the deported Nigerians had been living in the United Kingdom with expired documents while others were prisoner whose sentences were nearing completion.

Speaking on expected arrival of the deportees, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, South-West Zone, Ibrahim Farinloye revealed that the deportees were expected to arrive in the country at around 5:00am.

He added that the airplane will be landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

Farinloye who noted that the prisoners on board will complete their sentences in Nigeria said: “We were informed that 83 Nigerians would be deported from the United Kingdom on Wednesday morning. Some of the people affected are those who haven’t completed their prison sentences. They would be taken to Nigerian prisons to complete their terms. Although we cannot tell the various offences, we believe others could be drug-related and immigration problems.

“We expect that when they arrive in the country, we would be able to know the real reason for their deportation. The aircraft is expected to arrive in the country at 5am at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.”

