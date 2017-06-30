'90% Of The Information About Evans & His Arrest Are False' - Abba Kyari - The Herald Nigeria

The highly intelligent police officer, Abba Kyari, who led the team that arrested the notorious kidnapper Evans has come out to clear more air on information shared by the media about the billionaire kidnapper kingpin.



According to him, 90% of the information are false, Goldmyne.tv reports



Read below his reply to the ongoing slew of stories of Evans that have hit the airwaves recently,



‘Friends: there is a need to clear the air on some issues that are misinforming/misleading the good members of the public who are passionate about fighting crime.

1. 90 per cent of all information relating to the arrest of Evans and what Evans said that’s being shared on social media and some print media is false. Just like most Nigerians, I wake up every morning and hear different false stories on social media pertaining to how we arrested Evans and what he said or did.

2. The actual strategy and technology we used in arresting Vampire, Evans and other big kidnappers is known to only me and very few senior officers I am working together with in the FHQ. Someone Like Evans would never have been arrested based on the few techniques that were officially mentioned or those circulating in social media which are actually techniques already well known to criminals. We’ve gone ahead of those techniques. Our real strategy and technology used in picking evans and his gang members have never been mentioned to the media or members of the public, and will never be mentioned.

3) Evans faced the media twice; first, when he was paraded in the Lagos Command HQ by the force public relations officer and secondly when he took IRT detectives to his detention camps in Lagos for the world to witness him taking the police to his camps that is only known to he and his boys.



This is so that in future he cannot deny acquiring and operating kidnapper’s detention camps in Lagos.

Please I urge members of the public to focus more on what they see or hear from major newspapers and television stations who have names to protect and avoid the avalanche of lies and fictions that is coming out from blogs and social media everyday.

Yes we agree Evans is the biggest and most notorious criminal arrested during the social media age in Nigeria, but there should be some decree of decorum.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment