9ice Headlines Industry Night Special - The Herald Nigeria

Buzzing music sensation, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice is the headliner for a special edition of the weekly Industry Night scheduled for Wednesday, July 5th.

The Living Things crooner will perform live with the popular Shuga Band at a night that promises to be

9ice is witnessing one of the best moments of his career at the moment dominating the charts with his hot single, Living Things off his ID Cabasa album.

The song which was remixed by Davido is arguably the most debated song in Nigeria at the moment.

Backed by his management, Temple Management Company, the event holds on the mainland at Renaissance Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos

