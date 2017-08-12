9mobile tasks Nigerian youths on developmental ventures

A Nigerian telecommunications company, 9mobile, on Saturday, urged youths to engage in ventures that would foster peace and development.

The Head of Youth Segment, 9mobile, Mr Layi Onafowokan, gave this charge in a statement in Lagos.

“On the occasion of the United Nations International Youth Day 2017, 9mobile restated its commitment to empower the Nigerian youth through its support for education, arts and entertainment.

According to him, other areas of support include sports and entrepreneurship, which are avenues for youth development.

“The theme of the 2017 International Youth Day is Youth Building Peace, dedicated to the celebration of young people’s contributions to conflict prevention and transformation, as well as inclusion, social justice, and sustainable peace,” he said.

Onafowokan said that the telecommunications company placed a high premium on Nigerian youths because of their vibrancy coupled with the important roles they had been playing in nation building.

He said, “as a company that is passionate about empowering youths, we at 9mobile celebrate Nigerian youths as the world marks the United Nations International Youth Day.

“In line with the theme of this year’s International Youth Day, we urge Nigerian youths to endeavour to promote sustainable peace as the country cannot prosper without peace.

“On our part, 9mobile will continue to partner with the youth by supporting education, entrepreneurship, literature, photography, sports among others through which Nigerian youths can explore their innate talents and abilities.

“We see greatness in Nigerian youths and by harnessing cutting edge technology to create innovative products and services, we will continue to provide avenues for them to achieve great feats,” Onafowokan said.

He said that with its recent brand migration, 9mobile had been repositioned for a future that was powered by innovation, to which the youths belong.

Onafowokan said that the company had re-established itself as a prime driver and avid supporter of the Nigerian spirit of excellence.

He noted that historically, 9mobile had excelled in youth engagements such as developing youth-centric products and services.

Onafowokan said that they had also organised festivals of education, entertainment and sports on campuses across the country and engaged youths in skills acquisition and career counselling programmes. (NAN)

