A Nigerian lady, Aarinola Olaiya has broken a 28 years record after getting a distinction in Surgery at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun.

According to the official twitter page of Medical Students in OAU, Aarinola Olaiya also had distinctions in Medicine and Community Health.

“Aarinola Olaiya becomes the 1st student in 28 years to have a distinction in Surgery at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, OAU, Ife. Congrats”

