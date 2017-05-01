How Abba Kyari Exploits President Buhari's Poor Health- Report - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari, is exploiting the President’s ill-health, by preventing the suspension of Mr Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary of the State House from taking effect, as ordered by President Buhari.

SaharaReporters indicate that Mr Arabi has been suspended by the President, but the suspension was stopped from taking effect by Mr Kyari, who happens to be close to the Permanent Secretary.

The President was said to have suspended Mr Arabi over a series of indiscretions, which included his refusal to pay State House staff for up to six months. He was said to have since paid much of the arrears, leaving only two months outstanding.

Mr Arabi is also said to owe his appointment to the Chief of Staff as Mr Kyari facilitated his appointment without an interview even though Mr Arabi failed the examination into the Permanent Secretary cadre.

His failure to pay State House workforce on time was said to have sparked widespread misgivings among the staff, many of whom have the finances seriously stretched.

Mr Arabi is also said to be a brother-in-law to Mr Adamu Muazu, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who owned the building in which $45million was recently discovered in Ikoyi, Lagos, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mr Kyari, said sources, has also ensured a slash in the budget of the President’s office, a development that the staff are not happy about, Saharareporters reports.

“Everybody in the Villa is now suffering. They fuel their cars from their pockets and of course travel as much as six times without estacode,” said a source. The lean situation, added the source, has forced many of the staff to start seeking a transfer from the Villa.

The staff explained that the budget slash was done to clip the wings of the President’s wife, Aisha, whose office has no budget and is solely reliant on the President’s.

Villa sources told SaharaReporters that Mr Kyari, his blue-eyed boy, MrArabi, and other members of the kitchen cabinet are taking full advantage of the President’s failing health. They are said to be the ones behind the plot not to take him abroad for further treatment.

The scheme is to ensure that Vice President does not assume full presidential powers. The cabal remains comfortable because it has control, through Mr Kyari, over the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Ministers and governors are said to have been waiting for weeks now for their files to be signed.

