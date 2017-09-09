A: – A Dollar became N500.
B: – Bombing of IDP camp.
C: – Court orders, disobeyed by Buhari.
D: – Disgraced out of London by angry Nigerians in Uk.
E: – Economic recession.
F: – FG spent N1.3trillion on invincible Capital Project in 2016.
G: – Grass importation for cows.
H: – Hate speech now terrorism.
I: – Inconclusive Elections.
J: – JAMB cut off mark reduced to 120.
K: – Kaduna-Abuja road patched with N1.58Billion by FG.
L: – Lai Mohammed, information minister does not have any social media account.
M: – Missing Budget.
N: – NNPC recent biased/religious appointments.
O: – Ogoni clean up, FG spent $1Billion dollars.
P: – Petrol increased from N87 to N145.
Q: – Quit notice, FG says they can’t arrest Arewa youths.
R: – Rats chasing Buhari out of Aso Rock.
S: – Senate rejection of Magu as EFCC chairman but still the chairman.
T: – The 16+6=24 of Buhari finance minister.
U: – Use of 270million To Clear Grass At The IDP Camp By Lawal.
V: – Visitation period of Buhari in London.
W: – Working from home President.
X: – Xenophobic incidence
Y: – You are being monitored as you are reading this post by FG.
Z: – Zoo, is what those Eastern-freedom agitators always referred to as Nigeria.