A: – A Dollar became N500.

B: – Bombing of IDP camp.

C: – Court orders, disobeyed by Buhari.

D: – Disgraced out of London by angry Nigerians in Uk.

E: – Economic recession.

F: – FG spent N1.3trillion on invincible Capital Project in 2016.

G: – Grass importation for cows.

H: – Hate speech now terrorism.

I: – Inconclusive Elections.

J: – JAMB cut off mark reduced to 120.

K: – Kaduna-Abuja road patched with N1.58Billion by FG.

L: – Lai Mohammed, information minister does not have any social media account.

M: – Missing Budget.

N: – NNPC recent biased/religious appointments.

O: – Ogoni clean up, FG spent $1Billion dollars.

P: – Petrol increased from N87 to N145.

Q: – Quit notice, FG says they can’t arrest Arewa youths.

R: – Rats chasing Buhari out of Aso Rock.

S: – Senate rejection of Magu as EFCC chairman but still the chairman.

T: – The 16+6=24 of Buhari finance minister.

U: – Use of 270million To Clear Grass At The IDP Camp By Lawal.

V: – Visitation period of Buhari in London.

W: – Working from home President.

X: – Xenophobic incidence

Y: – You are being monitored as you are reading this post by FG.

Z: – Zoo, is what those Eastern-freedom agitators always referred to as Nigeria.

