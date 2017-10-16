Abducted brother of minister of state for health, Andy Ehanire, regains freedom

Dr Andy Ehanire, the abducted brother of Minister of State for Health,

has regained freedom from the hands of his abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Police Command in Edo, DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the release of Ehanire on Sunday, said the feat followed concerted efforts by police

operatives.

Nkonbe explained that constant change in locations delayed the quick release of Ehanire.

He explained that “each time we have them on radar, they will change location but we were working on them and finally he was released yesterday (Saturday) at about 22:30hrs.”

The PPRO was however silent on whether any ransom was paid to the abductors before the release.

He also disclosed that the kidnapped musician, Osayomore Joseph, was yet to be released by his captors.

He explained that the command had deployed tactical teams with necessary technical strategies to ensure the release of the musician, stressing that the abductors had already established contact with the victim’s family.

Ehanire, the Chief Executive Officer of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Benin, was said to have been released at an undisclosed location in Warri, Delta.

Meanwhile, Ehanire had since reunited with members of his family.

He was abducted on Sept. 24 at his place of work, while the three police men who were there were shot dead.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

