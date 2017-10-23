Two months after popular Uyo -based Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Patrick Edet resigned from Priesthood, another Catholic priest has shocked the church in Kano with his resignation.

Rev. Fr Gospel Inalegwu, a popular priest who was abducted last year but later regained his freedom, tendered his resignation letter to the Bishop of Kano Diocese, Most Rev. John Namawzah Niyiring and travelled out of the state with all his belongings.

The Rev. Father is a Benue born priest who was ordained in Kano in 2013 and had served as a priest in the Archdiocese of St Joseph Catholic Church Jitan -Dutse inTundun Wada Local Government Council, Kano State.

Commenting on the development, Bishop Niyiring said during the weekend that, “Priests do not resign as they do in the public service, but are laicized”

He also confirmed that Father Inalegwu was no longer available for his pastoral assignments in the diocese; stressing however that the only authority that could process the request of a priest wishing to return to a lay status was the Holy Father, the Pope.

Asked if he had tried to talk to the priest, he replied: “Yes I did that. I had some discussions with him to try to persuade him not to do what he is doing. I think he probably wants something else.”

The Bishop went further to debunk insinuations that the priest’s action was informed by his abduction experience, insisting that, “Long before his kidnap saga, he had voiced out his desire to do what he did. And we have a record of that”

The Benue born Catholic priest was kidnapped at his parish at St Joseph Catholic Church, Jitan – Dutse, in Tudun Wada Local Government Council, Kano State.

