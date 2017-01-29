Abductors demand N10m ransom to release Catholic priest

The alleged abductors of Rev. Fr. Joseph Ojakorotu, the Parish Priest of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta ,have demanded a sum of N10 million to secure his release.

A reliable source disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday afternoon in Warri.

The clergy was kidnapped on Jan. 27 along the Eku-Sapele Road on his way to Sapele.

He was said to have been forced out of his car around Dafinone Plantation and subsequently abandoned the vehicle.

“The kidnappers have reached out to some parishioners on Saturday and insisted that the Father won’t be released unless we pay N10 million ransom”, the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ,Delta Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the abduction, adding that the police were on the trail of the suspects.

“Our men are on the case already and what I can assure you of is that we shall not let these criminals succeed.

“Our primary concern is to get the Reverend Father out unhurt first, then we shall ensure we arrest the criminals and get them prosecuted.

” They shall not go unpunished in this case,” he assured. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment