Abia Chief of Staff passes away in London - The Herald Nigeria

Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, is dead.

Nwakodo, 56, died in a London hospital on Thursday evening, his younger brother, Mr. Obidike Nwakodo, told the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday in Umuahia.

Nwakodo said news of his death was communicated to the family on Thursday evening.

He said that arrangements were on to formally convey the message to the governor.

Nwakodo, a father of two, was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor on June 3, 2015.

A politician and businessman, born on March 29, 1961, Nwakodo was one-time chairman of Umuahia North Local Government (1999 to 2002), where he was nicknamed “Zero allocation”.

The deceased also served as the chief economic adviser to former Governor Theodore Orji.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment