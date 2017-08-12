 Abia Chief of Staff passes away in London - The Herald Nigeria

Abia Chief of Staff passes away in London

Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, is dead.

Nwakodo, 56, died in a London hospital on Thursday evening, his younger brother, Mr. Obidike Nwakodo, told the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday in Umuahia.

Nwakodo said news of his death was communicated to the family on Thursday evening.

He said that arrangements were on to formally convey the message to the governor.

Nwakodo, a father of two, was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor on June 3, 2015.

A politician and businessman, born on March 29, 1961, Nwakodo was one-time chairman of Umuahia North Local Government (1999 to 2002), where he was nicknamed “Zero allocation”.

The deceased also served as the chief economic adviser to former Governor Theodore Orji.

Leave a comment

The Herald NG

The Herald NG is a leading newspaper in Nigeria at the forefront of the digital revolution.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar